'TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution' To Expose Biggest Government Cover-Up Ever

TMZ's 3-part event -- "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution" -- premieres today on Tubi ... and is set to lift the lid on the biggest cover-up in the history of the world.

A brave group of men and women, including Congressman Tim Burchett, are fighting for the truth -- telling us they're adamant the U.S. government knows a whole lot more about UFOs than they've been letting on to the public.

Filmmaker and journalist Jeremy Corbell spearheads TMZ's investigation... unveiling shocking footage, captured by the U.S. military in Iraq in 2018, of a jellyfish-shaped object that was designated as a UAP -- unidentified anomalous phenomenon -- by our intelligence agencies.

The doc also features first-hand accounts from people who've spoken out about UFOs ... at a significant cost to their personal well-being.

Corbell also chats with David Grusch about the aftermath and smear campaign used to discredit his allegations from the landmark July 2023 hearing ... that saw Grusch, Lt. Ryan Graves and Commander David Fravor testify before Congress.

During testimony, Grusch alleged the U.S. owned 'non-human biologics' recovered from crashed craft.

The doc also examines all of the different scenarios for what we might be dealing with -- from anomalous activity deep in our oceans to other possibilities that are pretty dark.

Join us as we document the fight for disclosure ... of the truth.