Holly Madison Insinuates Zak Bagans Cheated on Her in Wild Social Media Posts

Holly Madison seems to be taking aim at Zak Bagans ... claiming the television star cheated on her in a couple social media posts.

Madison posted to TikTok earlier today ... sharing a short clip where she stares directly into the camera -- letting her added caption do all the talking.

Check it out for yourself ... she writes that her biggest "I'm bored" scenario is getting all of the girls her "most recent ex" cheated on her with so they can tell her every sordid detail.

While she doesn't drop Bagans' name, we know the two broke up just a couple month ago -- so, there is a good chance she's talking about Zak.

She also took to Instagram to fire off again ... saying at least four women have reached out to her claiming her ex -- again, no name -- cheated on her with them. She says she's going to wait and see how many people end up reaching out to her with the same claim.

We broke the story ... the two split earlier this year -- and, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving the impression that their breakup wasn't totally amicable.

Zak and Holly had been on and off for years before this breakup, so another split may seem like no big thing ... but, on a podcast a few days after we broke the news, Holly confirmed the two were done for good.

We reached out to Zak about Holly's new social media posts ... and, he tells us, "We were on and off for 6 years. Broke up multiple times. We haven’t spoken in 3 months. Wish her the best."