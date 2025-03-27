Holly Madison Confirms She & Zak Bagans Are Broken Up for Good

Play video content Girls Next Level

Holly Madison’s done with Zak Bagans for good this time -- and she's making it pretty darn clear there's no chance of them reuniting.

On the "Girls Next Level" podcast she co-hosts with Bridget Marquardt, Holly admitted it probably didn't sound too convincing since she and Zak had been on and off for years ... but this time, they even unfollowed each other on social media.

Holly explained they had never unfollowed each other previously, and Bridget summed it up perfectly, saying the unfollows were the real sign it was over. After all, who wants to be reminded of an ex every time they check their apps?

TMZ broke the news Wednesday, with sources revealing the pair called it quits a few weeks ago, though the exact reason behind the split is still unclear