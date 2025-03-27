Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Holly Madison Confirms She & Zak Bagans Are Broken Up for Good

Holly Madison Me & Zak Are Done For Good This Time!!!

Published
032725_holly_madison_kal
DONE FOR GOOD
Girls Next Level

Holly Madison’s done with Zak Bagans for good this time -- and she's making it pretty darn clear there's no chance of them reuniting.

Zak Bagans and Holly Madison sub getty swipe
Getty

On the "Girls Next Level" podcast she co-hosts with Bridget Marquardt, Holly admitted it probably didn't sound too convincing since she and Zak had been on and off for years ... but this time, they even unfollowed each other on social media.

Holly Madison's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Holly Madison Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Holly explained they had never unfollowed each other previously, and Bridget summed it up perfectly, saying the unfollows were the real sign it was over. After all, who wants to be reminded of an ex every time they check their apps?

Diddy-His-Defense-INLINE-PROMO-watch free

TMZ broke the news Wednesday, with sources revealing the pair called it quits a few weeks ago, though the exact reason behind the split is still unclear

Zak and Holly were friends for years before they started dating in '19. They briefly split in 2021 but got back together -- but it seems like these two are better off as friends for good this time!

related articles