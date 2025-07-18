Annabelle Tour 'Cursed,' Should Be Canceled After Dan Rivera's Death, Friend Says

Get Out While You Still Can!!!

A friend of the late Annabelle investigator Dan Rivera is super concerned about the other staff working on the "haunted" Raggedy Ann doll's tour -- 'cause he thinks the whole damn thing is CURSED!!!

Philip Siracusa -- the former owner of the "Haunted Horsefly Chronicles Home" -- tells TMZ ... he became buds with Rivera when he stopped by to check out paranormal activity inside the alleged haunted house in 2020.

Siracusa says the ongoing tour of Annabelle should promptly close up shop because it's "cursed" following Rivera's untimely death at a hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, last week. He says he believes the tour is a bad idea and will open up a can of worms that may affect other people if it continues.

Paranormal investigator Chris McKinnell is the grandson of Lorraine and Ed Warren, who investigated and kept Annabelle in their once-bustling Monroe, Connecticut house museum that was closed down by authorities due to zoning violations.

After the museum was shut down, Rivera and other paranormal experts took Annabelle on tour ... which seemingly went without hiccups until Rivera's mysterious passing.

Chris tells TMZ ... he's been warning people since early June that the Annabelle tour is dangerous because "there is negative energy attached to it, and it can be deadly."

Before Rivera died, Chris spoke out about his fears in several social media posts, saying the folks handling the doll don't understand what they're dealing with, warning ... "someone is going to get seriously hurt." Talk about a premonition.

Chris says his relatives no longer speak to him because they feel he has "betrayed" other family members who currently own Annabelle by warning the public about her ... Chris makes it crystal clear he believes Annabelle is potentially lethal.

"Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans shared similar sentiments, telling TMZ ... "As a collector of countless objects that are demonically infused, I keep them contained in my museum as I feel moving or relocating them can cause dangerous activity and disturbances to occur."

He also recounted his experience investigating Annabelle in 2017 ... explaining he believes he had an attachment from her ... adding he was nearly struck by lightning the day after he touched her.