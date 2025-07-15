Paranormal Investigator Dan Rivera Dies Suddenly On 'Annabelle' Haunted Doll Tour!!!

A paranormal investigator on his creepy "haunted" Annabelle doll tour in the "haunted" battlefield town of Gettysburg has died ... completely out of the blue.

Dan Rivera, 54, was in Pennsylvania for his "Devils on the Run" tour -- hauling the infamous doll across the country -- when firefighters and medics rushed to his hotel Sunday night.

Adams County dispatch logs reveal a call for CPR in progress on a man matching Rivera’s age. Rivera's death was confirmed by the New England Society for Psychic Research, where he was the lead investigator. His exact cause of death remains unclear.

Rivera, a fixture in the paranormal world, was doing what he loved -- bringing spooky legends to life -- when tragedy hit. He’d built serious ghost-hunting cred and a social media following off the eerie superstitions tied to Annabelle’s haunted past.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Gettysburg stop -- hosted by Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours at the Soldiers National Orphanage -- was a total sellout, packed for all three days from Friday through Sunday.

He was 54.