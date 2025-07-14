Sam Haskell Jr. Left Suicide Note Calling Out His 3 Kids

Sam Haskell Jr. -- the accused wife-murderer and son of legendary TV agent Sam Haskell -- left a suicide note referencing his children, but there's a twist ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... before taking his own life at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles last Saturday, Haskell left behind a note proclaiming he would miss his 3 best friends -- his children.

What's interesting ... Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman told us Haskell had purchased a one-way plane ticket for himself to Japan with his girlfriend before he was arrested, so there's evidence he was going to abandon his kids.

Haskell was accused of killing his wife and her parents ... then dismembering his wife's body and dumping it in the trash. Surveillance video pretty much made conviction inevitable.

Our sources tell us Haskell had been placed on suicide watch during his time in custody ... but we’re told he was not under suicide watch at the time of his death.

We broke the story ... he died after slitting his wrists. Our sources say he cut himself with a razor blade.