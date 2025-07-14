Sam Haskell Jr., Accused of Dismembering Wife, Kills Himself in Jail

Sam Haskell Jr., the son of legendary TV agent Sam Haskell, killed himself in jail just 2 days before his preliminary hearing to determine if he should stand trial for allegedly dismembering his wife and killing her parents ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Haskell took his life behind bars Saturday, although the manner of death was not disclosed.

Haskell pled not guilty to murdering Mei Li Haskell and her parents, Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang, back in 2023. He allegedly dismembered the bodies, stuffed them in garbage bags, and then hired 4 day laborers to take the bags to a dump site.

The day laborers were suspicious -- Haskell told them the bags contained rocks, but the contents appeared "squishy." One of the laborers opened a bag, discovered body parts, and they immediately drove back to Haskell's house, dumped the bags in the driveway, gave Haskell his money back, and then booked it. Then they called 911 to report it.

Play video content 11/7/23 TMZ.com

TMZ obtained video of Haskell as he appeared to have put the garbage bags in his car, then drove off.

TMZ posted video of Haskell dumping something in a dumpster a few miles away. A homeless man found the bags, opened one of them up, and discovered a woman's torso. He also called 911. Haskell was quickly arrested and charged with murder.

Play video content 11/7/23 TMZ.com

The L.A. County Coroner says the torso belonged to Haskell's wife. Her parents' remains have not been found.

35-year-old Haskell lived in the home with his wife, their 3 kids, and her parents. The couple reportedly was having financial problems.

Haskell's dad, Sam Haskell, ran the TV department at the William Morris Talent Agency and repped numerous stars, including George Clooney, Dolly Parton and Whoopi Goldberg.