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Spencer Pratt Claims Karen Bass Broke Election Laws Near Ballot Boxes

Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Filmed Herself Breaking the Law!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Spencer Pratt is escalating his war with Karen Bass ... accusing the Los Angeles mayor of illegally electioneering near ballot boxes.

The mayoral candidate alleges Bass crossed a legal line by campaigning too close to ballot drop boxes during early voting in L.A. ... accusing her of soliciting votes and promoting her campaign within 100 feet of polling locations.

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According to the complaint, Bass allegedly documented the whole thing herself on social media ... posting videos and photos showing campaign signs, ballot drop-offs and supporters encouraging people to vote for her.

Spencer made it clear he thinks the mayor got way too comfortable, allegedly breaking the rules in public.

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In a fiery X post Tuesday, Pratt wrote ... "Karen Bass just violated election law here. She is so accustomed to breaking the law with no accountability, she even filmed herself doing it."

You can check out the video yourself ... Bass posted it to X.

He also blasted Bass' leadership as a "mafia-like regime" and claimed the alleged violations showed a "reckless disregard for the rule of law."

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ROCKIN' THE VOTE
Video: Karen Bass Voting

The complaint asks the City Clerk's Office and City Attorney to investigate and prosecute the alleged violations "to the furthest degree."

Under California law, electioneering -- including soliciting votes or displaying campaign materials -- is prohibited within 100 feet of polling places and ballot drop-off locations.

We've reached out to Bass' team for comment ... so far, no word back.

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