Gabrielle Union Laughs Off Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run, Declares She's Team Conrad

Another star has weighed in on Spencer Pratt running for L.A. mayor ... and it's none other than Gabrielle Union.

TMZ caught up with the actress Wednesday as she left The Abbey's 35th anniversary party ... and of course, we had to get her thoughts on the topic that has been dominating SoCal headlines.

As you can see ... Gabrielle gets a hearty chuckle when asked what she thinks of Pratt's political ambitions ... before shouting out "Laguna Beach's" Stephen Colletti -- then declaring she's team "LC," AKA Lauren Conrad.

Play video content Video: Spencer Pratt on Why He Has Turned into A Republican CNN

Fans know if Gabrielle is team LC, she ain't team Pratt ... since those two famously had serious beef on "The Hills."