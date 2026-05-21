RuPaul & Gabrielle Union Party at The Abbey's Star-Studded 35th Anniversary Celebration

Hollywood's elite showed up and showed out to celebrate the 35th anniversary of WeHo's iconic gay bar, The Abbey.

Yes, we're talking about the spot that inspired Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club" ... and Wednesday's star-studded scene definitely lived up to the lyrics.

RuPaul was on the DJ deck and A-list attendees -- like a Mariah Carey impersonator, Gabrielle Union, and more -- posed on the pink carpet.