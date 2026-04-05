Celebrate Easter With Celebs Posin' With The Easter Bunny!

Celebs love when that eggs-tra special guest stops by their Easter shindigs. You know who we're talking about ... the Easter Bunny!

EB's VIP at all the A-listers' Hollywood hangs -- partying it up with stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion.

And Nick Cannon even hopped in the bunny suit himself to celebrate with Bre Tiesi and their son, Legendary Love Cannon.

And Mariah Carey may be the queen of Christmas ... but the Easter Bunny will always be her baby!

Even Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix were kicking it poolside with the Easter Bunny in this sweet snap.