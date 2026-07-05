Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper Spotted Leaving NYC After Taylor Swift Wedding

Out of the Woods, Into the Sky ...

Play video content Video: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper TheImageDirect.com

The celebrity wedding of the year is over ... and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are skipping town.

They were spotted making their way through the airport after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded Madison Square Garden wedding festivities ... looking relaxed as they caught a flight out of New York.

Check out the video ... the couple keeps a low profile as they make their way through the airport, putting a bow on a whirlwind wedding weekend before heading off to their next destination.

Gigi kept it casual in a black top, matching trousers and sandals, while Bradley opted for a striped tee, shorts and sneakers as the pair rolled their luggage through the terminal.

The sighting comes just days after we reported on Gigi and Bradley making their way to Taylor and Travis' lavish celebration at MSG. Before the festivities even got underway, we also spotted Taylor spending time at Gigi's New York City home as final preparations for the big day ramped up.

As TMZ reported, Taylor and Travis tied the knot Friday in front of a who's who of celebrities at a transformed Madison Square Garden, where the couple exchanged handwritten vows in an emotional ceremony that reportedly left plenty of guests in tears -- including the groom.