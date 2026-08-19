Patrick Clancy Spotted With New Wife Amid Ex-Wife Lindsay's Murder Trial

Here's Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy looking stressed in New York City with his new wife, Rachel Danis, while Lindsay faces murder charges in Massachusetts, where she's accused of killing their three kids.

The pair was seen at an apartment in Manhattan around 8 PM on Thursday, while Lindsay's murder trial was on a break. An eyewitness tells us Patrick and Rachel spent roughly 30 minutes on and off their phones and appeared visibly stressed as they talked among themselves.

Patrick was seen taking phone calls and pacing in circles while using his phone. At one point, he reportedly sat with his feet on a table and wiggled his toes. We're told Rachel remained mostly on the couch, talking and taking phone calls of her own.

The sighting comes during a particularly emotional period for Patrick, whose former wife is facing three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of their three children -- Cora, Dawson and Callan -- at the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023.

Play video content Video: Patrick Clancy Seen With New Bride as Lindsay’s Murder Case Plays Out TMZ.com

As we previously reported ... Lindsay has pleaded not guilty; however, she acknowledges killing the children. Her defense argues she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and other serious mental-health problems at the time.

During the trial, the prosecution has presented evidence concerning Lindsay's behavior and internet activity before the deaths, and the defense has focused heavily on her deteriorating mental state and attempts to obtain psychiatric help.

Patrick has already taken the witness stand, describing the devastating discovery of his children and his call to 911.

His testimony has been among the most closely watched portions of the proceedings.

The trial has also highlighted the family's complicated history in the years leading up to the deaths ... including Lindsay's mental-health struggles and the efforts of relatives and medical professionals to help her.