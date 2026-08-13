Lindsay Clancy's Husband Called Her 'Good Mama' Hours Before Alleged Murders

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial, Reading Texts Law & Crime / IMAGN

Lindsay Clancy exchanged loving texts with her then-husband just hours before she allegedly murdered their 3 children ... with Patrick Clancy even calling her a good mom ... at least according to text messages shown in court.

Lindsay's defense highlighted the messages Thursday while questioning Massachusetts State Police cell forensics expert Timothy Chiappini during her murder trial.

Chiappini testified Patrick started texting Lindsay around 8:42 AM the morning of the alleged murders ... asking how things were going. After she sent Patrick a photo of Dawson and Cora with a snowman that morning, Patrick called her a "good mama" ... prompting Lindsay to respond with a smiling face and heart emojis.

The couple casually discussed dinner plans ... with Lindsay asking Patrick if he wanted takeout because she hadn't cooked and it had "been a long day." Patrick agreed ... and Lindsay answered, "Okie dokie," with another smiley face.

The seemingly routine exchange happened the same day prosecutors allege Lindsay strangled 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan with exercise bands inside the family's Duxbury, MA home.

Prosecutors say Lindsay cut herself and jumped from a second-story window afterward in a suicide attempt, leaving her paralyzed, after the murders.