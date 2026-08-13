Tom Segura's Estranged Wife Christina P. Filed For Divorce Months Before Split News

Tom Segura's estranged wife pulled the trigger on their divorce ... because she filed to officially end her marriage to the comedian ... TMZ has learned.

Christina Pazsitzky filed for divorce in Texas in May. The exes filed court docs to seal the case days later.

The exes share two kids ... Ellis -- who was born in 2016 -- and Julian, who was born 2 years later.

As TMZ first told you last month ... the couple decided to split up after 18 years of marriage ... with sources telling us the amicable split took place in the last couple of months.

Play video content Video: Christina P. Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Divorce from Tom Segura Your Mom's House

Christina broke her silence on the separation a few days after we published our story ... confirming the end of her marriage -- and calling it a "difficult time" for their family.

She later hopped on their "Your Mom's House" podcast to dive deeper into the separation ... and broke down crying as she reflected on their 20 years together.

Play video content Video: Tom Segura Opens Up About Split from Christina P. Your Mom's House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P