Perez Hilton's Sister Found Him Covered in Blood After Horrific Live Stream

Perez Hilton's sister says she didn't recognize her own brother when she found him covered in blood in his bathroom ... and she sprinted out of the house with his kids after seeing a frightful look in his eyes.

Barbara Lavandeira spoke to Page Six about the harrowing aftermath of Perez's shocking live stream ... telling the outlet the incident will always be one of the darkest days in her family's history.

Barbara says Perez was in his bedroom that day ... with the door closed and locked -- which was abnormal for the gossip mogul. She says he wouldn't open the door, so she grabbed a key, walked in and realized he was in his private bathroom.

After once again knocking and trying to get Perez to open the door, Barbara says she opened the door to the bathroom ... where she found her brother in bad shape.

She recalls ... "When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality. [Perez] was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood, with a box cutter in his hand."

Barbara goes on ... "What I can say with certainty is that I didn't recognize my brother when I looked at him. I saw it in his eyes. They didn't look the same. Then, a split second later, he smiled at me. It felt like I was staring at someone else."

Barbara says she rushed out of the house, grabbing Perez's three children as she went. Once in the car, Barbara says she called 911 and a friend who lived nearby who could come pick up the kids.

After the kids were safe, Barbara says she went back inside ... and pressed towels on Perez in order to stop the bleeding until he was taken to the hospital.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

As you know ... Perez's family recently told his fans he's still in the hospital being held under the Baker Act -- which allows for the temporary and involuntary detention of someone who is experiencing a severe mental health crisis. The family described Perez's condition as "serious but stable."

BTW ... Barbara also opened up about people calling Perez's condition "karma" for his blog's controversial actions over the years -- and she encourages people to think of his family who don't deserve to watch their loved one suffer so much.