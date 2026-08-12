Perez Hilton’s Mom Files for Temporary Custody of His Three Kids After Self-Harming Incident

Perez Hilton's mom has filed for temporary custody of his three minor kids, TMZ can confirm.

Teresita Lavandeira is asking to seal the records. In her filing, she says ... "The children in this case should not be subjected to any further trauma related to the incidents that are the basis of the petition."

This comes 1 week after the celebrity blogger was hospitalized after he harmed himself physically on a live stream during a mental health crisis at his home in Florida.

Page Six was first to report the news.

Perez's family has given some updates on his wellbeing following the horrifying incident, last saying over the weekend he remained hospitalized under Florida's Baker Act, which allows for the involuntary hospitalization of folks suffering from severe mental health issues.

They also said he would need surgery to help injuries he sustained during his mental health crisis.

Developing story ...