Play video content Video: 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Forgives Perez Hilton For Bullying Her X / @AdrienneCurry

"America's Next Top Model" winner Adrianne Curry was horrified over Perez Hilton livestreaming his apparent self-harm ... and she's ready to forgive him for being a "bully" back in the day.

Adrianne shared her supportive message in reaction to trolls who gave her grief for condemning anyone who was trying to monetize videos of a seemingly blood-soaked Perez during his emergency.

The model says that in his heyday, Perez was a "bully" who trolled her often ... drawing "wieners" on her pictures.

She says ... "For years he targeted me and harassed me. He bullied me and got the public to bully me" ... but Adrianne told followers she's let all her bitterness go ... and wished him a speedy recovery.

Her message mirrors one posted by Ireland Baldwin, who ripped Perez for being a despicable bully when she was younger -- but wanted him to get well for his kids' sake.

As TMZ reported ... the blogger's family issued a statement Wednesday, saying that they can "confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope."

They also thanked everyone who reached out with "prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez" ... Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express."