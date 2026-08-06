Perez Hilton Said He Thought He'd Die Weeks Before Alarming Live Stream
Perez Hilton to Sean Hannity I Thought I Was Going to Die ... Months Before Live Stream Scare
Perez Hilton feared he was going to die just months before his latest health crisis ... he says a bout with sepsis left his body breaking down, to the point where he thought he might not survive.
Perez opened up about his health struggles during a July 14 taping of "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" ... recounting the terrifying 21-day hospital stay he endured earlier this year.
Perez says doctors initially couldn't find a perforation ... and then everything started going haywire ... he had fluid in his lungs, atrial fibrillation and heart issues.
As for how he wound up in a hospital bed back in March ... Perez says he'd been battling the flu and taking medication without food for about a week, which he believes caused an ulcer and eventually a perforation.
The weeks-old interview hits differently now ... Perez was rushed to a Miami-area hospital Tuesday following his disturbing TikTok Live.
Perez is now undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation ... and his family said Thursday he's now able to communicate with them, giving them hope amid his recovery.
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