Perez Hilton Said He Thought He'd Die Weeks Before Alarming Live Stream

Play video content Video: Perez Hilton Shared Fears for His Life Weeks Before Concerning Livestream FOX News Media’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity

Perez Hilton feared he was going to die just months before his latest health crisis ... he says a bout with sepsis left his body breaking down, to the point where he thought he might not survive.

Perez opened up about his health struggles during a July 14 taping of "Hang Out With Sean Hannity" ... recounting the terrifying 21-day hospital stay he endured earlier this year.

Perez says doctors initially couldn't find a perforation ... and then everything started going haywire ... he had fluid in his lungs, atrial fibrillation and heart issues.

As for how he wound up in a hospital bed back in March ... Perez says he'd been battling the flu and taking medication without food for about a week, which he believes caused an ulcer and eventually a perforation.

Play video content Video: Frantic Dispatch Audio Reveals Race to Reach Perez Hilton Broadcastify.com

The weeks-old interview hits differently now ... Perez was rushed to a Miami-area hospital Tuesday following his disturbing TikTok Live.

Perez is now undergoing a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation ... and his family said Thursday he's now able to communicate with them, giving them hope amid his recovery.