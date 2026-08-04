Perez Hilton: Ambulance Seen Transporting Man Outside His Home Following Frightening Livestream

A man believed to be Perez Hilton has been transported to a nearby hospital after deputies rushed to his Miami home, following multiple reports that someone inside was live-streaming acts of self-harm on social media, TMZ has learned.

UPDATE: A person believed to be Perez Hilton has been taken from his Miami home into an ambulance following a reported self-harm incident.



Miami-Dade authorities earlier responded after multiple calls about a livestream, spoke with family, and monitored the situation while… https://t.co/gvuZEbc4ea @TheNewsTrending

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office PIO tells TMZ ... "The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention."

The PIO adds, "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family."

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews descended on the home in the Westchester neighborhood after receiving numerous emergency calls.

Neighbors at the scene told NBC6 they believed the person inside was celebrity entertainment blogger Perez Hilton. Law enforcement has not officially confirmed the individual's identity.

According to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the patient was described as a 48-year-old male who may have ingested multiple prescription medications and was self harming.

As we previously reported, deputies responded after "receiving multiple calls regarding an individual who was live-streaming acts of self-harm on social media." Authorities said the person was alone inside the residence when they arrived.

Rather than forcing an immediate confrontation, we're told authorities used crisis intervention techniques while working to de-escalate the situation.

The standoff eventually came to an end when paramedics were seen wheeling an individual out of the home on a stretcher before loading them into an awaiting ambulance.

Authorities have not released the person's condition or provided additional details about what led up to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.