Jared Leto Missed Out on Movie Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jared Leto apparently lost out on a major movie role last year ... with producers behind the political thriller "Assassination" ultimately passing on the actor as sexual misconduct allegations mounted.

Leto was deep in talks to join Barry Levinson's film before concerns about the accusations helped bring those discussions to an end ... according to Page Six.

Leto's failed casting comes back into focus after even more allegations surfaced last week in the BBC documentary "Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret."

As we reported ... four women accused the Oscar winner of sexual assault, threatening sexual assault or other misconduct towards them when they were teenagers. The documentary featured accounts from 10 women overall, detailing alleged incidents between 2002 and 2016.

Leto vehemently denied the allegations, telling TMZ ... "I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

Las Vegas police told us an alleged 2002 assault was never reported to their department ... while the LAPD said it has no open cases involving Leto. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department also said it has no pending investigations involving him.