Jared Leto Not Under LAPD Investigation Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Jared Leto is NOT currently under criminal investigation by the LAPD amid a wave of new sexual assault allegations ... and prosecutors previously reviewed a case involving one alleged victim and declined to file charges ... TMZ has learned.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... there are currently no open cases involving Leto, and investigators did not find any sexual assault or sexual misconduct reports filed against him.

Our law enforcement sources also checked records connected to Leto's former L.A. home address, where a woman alleges he sexually assaulted her in 2006 ... and no corresponding police report was found tied to that address or allegation.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office tells TMZ ... "There have been no recent cases presented by law enforcement related to Jared Leto."

However, the D.A.'s office tells us a case involving one alleged victim was presented to prosecutors in 2019. We're told charges were not filed due to insufficient evidence and the alleged victim being unavailable at the time.

Our law enforcement sources stress it's not uncommon for sexual assault victims to never file a police report against their alleged abuser.

We're told the LAPD is encouraging anyone who believes they were victimized by Leto to come forward and speak with investigators.

We've also reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to ask whether it has any open cases or reports involving Leto ... so far, no word back.

As we reported, multiple women have accused Leto of sexual assault, threatening sexual assault, or sexual misconduct stemming from alleged encounters when they were teenagers or young adults.

Leto has vehemently denied the allegations.