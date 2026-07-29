Ex-JPMorgan Banker Fires Back at Former Boss He Accused of Sexual Harassment

The ex-JPMorgan banker accusing his boss of sexual abuse admits he pinned his claims on another employer online ... but says he was only covering his tracks out of fear.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, the banker is pushing back on a claim from Lorna Hajdini -- the JPMorgan exec he sued -- that he visited an online legal-advice site and accused a Morgan Stanley supervisor of similar misconduct, involving drugging, sexual assault, and rape ... as part of an alleged scheme for personal gain.

The banker admits he used the site and made the claims appear to involve Morgan Stanley ... but insists he was actually describing his alleged experience with Hajdini at JPMorgan and camouflaged the details because he feared retaliation.

Hajdini also previously alleged the banker lied about his father dying to take bereavement leave ... and while he admits his biological father was alive, he denies there was anything improper about his time away from work.

The banker isn't backing off his central allegations, either -- insisting his May 2025 internal complaint to JPMorgan detailed race and gender discrimination and what he calls a pattern of "abhorrent sexual abuse" by Hajdini.

As you know, the banker claimed she forced him to participate in "non-consensual" and "humiliating" sex acts.

He says other individuals have submitted statements supporting his claims ... and takes a swipe at Hajdini's charitable work, arguing good deeds don't mean she couldn't have sexually harassed or assaulted him.