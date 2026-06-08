JPMorgan Chase Accuser Rejects Claims He Made It All Up

JPMorgan Chase exec Lorna Hajdini's former subordinate isn't taking back a thing ... insisting he substantially told the truth when he claimed she subjected him to sexual harassment and discrimination -- and now he's arguing her counterclaims against him for bringing the suit should be tossed out of court.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, John Doe is firing back at Hajdini's defamation countersuit, rejecting her claim that he made up allegations to boost his case or destroy her reputation.

Doe says the viral complaints he made about Hajdini were real, repeatedly denying her accusations that he fabricated claims or spread lies about her.

As we've reported, Doe sued the JPMorgan executive earlier this year, accusing her of making his life a living hell, ordering him to have sex with her, and threatening to destroy his career when he wouldn't.

Hajdini has denied the allegations and fired back with a lawsuit of her own, claiming Doe's accusations wrecked her reputation. She's also received hateful backlash that she claims turned her life upside down.

Now, Doe's new legal team is coming out swinging ... arguing many of his statements that form the center of Hajdini's lawsuit against him are protected speech and can't be the basis for a defamation claim.