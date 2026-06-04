Karen Read Sues 'Biased and Corrupt' Cops, Claims Officers Regularly Used Slurs

Karen Read is suing the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department after being acquitted of her late cop boyfriend John O'Keefe's murder … claiming they hire and train "biased and corrupt" officers who she says are "virulent bigots."

According to Karen's lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, she claims MSP and CPD have created an "insidious culture of bigotry and misogyny" that "has likely resulted in other unconstitutional criminal investigations."

Karen specifically names former MSP Detective Michael Proctor -- the lead investigator in O’Keefe’s death -- and former CPD Sergeant Sean Goode ... claiming they had "entrenched and unrepentant hatred for women, Black Americans, Asian Americans, Jews, Hispanics, Arabs, and gay people."

The complaint claims Proctor once said … "Actually, take your time, I saw a n***** was involved, so I wouldn't rush if you're working. Let them die."

The lawsuit goes on to claim there are countless audio and written messages that the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office hid from the public … listing many alleged conversations that include several racist, sexist and religious slurs.

According to the suit, Goode has allegedly used slurs like "ch**k t**d" and "Jew f***er" in the correspondence.

Karen also claims Proctor once said … "America sucks …. Hitler was really on to something then the f***ing US had to step in and ruin it."

These are only some of the alleged messages listed in the lawsuit.

Goode resigned recently amid an internal affairs investigation for alleged misconduct. Proctor was fired last March for misconduct related to Karen’s case.

Colonel Geoffrey D. Noble of the MSP tells TMZ ... the alleged messages are "disturbing" and "entirely inconsistent" with state police standards.

He tells us … "These racist, sexist and abhorrent comments absolutely do not reflect the values of the Massachusetts State Police and are not tolerated within our ranks. They underscore and fully support my decision to terminate Michael Proctor."