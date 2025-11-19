Karen Read Sues Investigators, Former Friends After Boston Cop BF Murder Trial

Karen Read -- the Boston woman acquitted of killing her police officer boyfriend this year -- is suing several of the witnesses in the high-profile trial.

Read filed suit Monday against eight people who testified against her -- including the lead investigator, his two former supervisors, and five people who were present at the 2022 party that ended with John O'Keefe's death.

Read was twice tried for murder in the death of O'Keefe -- her Boston cop boyfriend ... she was accused of striking him with her SUV on the night of a snowstorm, after a drunken party at the house where his body was later found in a snowbank in the front yard. She was ultimately acquitted of the murder and manslaughter charges ... but was found guilty of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Read is suing Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, who was fired for misconduct, Boston Police Sgt. Yuriy Bukhenik and Lt. Brian Tully ... as well as Brian and Nicole Albert -- whose house the party took place in -- Jennifer and Matthew McCabe and an ATF agent named Brian Higgins.

Read's lawsuit alleges O'Keefe was actually killed "in an altercation" during the party, and alleges the former friends set up the scene afterward to implicate her ... the suit also alleges investigators went along with the ruse.

Shortly after Read's acquittal, the Albert and McCabe families said in "Nightline" interview the public scrutiny from her retrial "dehumanized" them.