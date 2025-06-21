Massachusetts State Police Stands By Karen Read Investigation Despite Acquittal

Karen Read's defense attorneys are arguing cops framed her for John O'Keefe's death ... but, Massachusetts law enforcement is calling BS -- saying they did everything by the book, even though Read's walking free.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts released a statement about the case Saturday -- a few days after Read was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

State Police Association of Massachusetts Statement on the trial and death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe



The Association continues to send its sincere condolences to the family of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. The jury has spoken, and we remain respectful of the… pic.twitter.com/pHVUI09JzP — State Police Association of Massachusetts (@MSPTroopers) June 21, 2025 @MSPTroopers

The association sends condolences to O'Keefe's family and adds that the org. accepts the outcome of Read's trial ... but, they're not apologizing for their police work.

In fact, the statement calls out the abuse Massachusetts State Police officers have received from the public ... including "numerous attacks and accusations" of wrongdoing.

The statement reads, in part, "As our current and former members continue to be the subjects of baseless accusations, it is important to remember that the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe has been investigated with great scrutiny by both members of the State Police Internal Affairs and the FBI."

Basically ... the Mass Police don't care what the jury decided -- the officers did their jobs, no matter what the jury thinks.

As you know ... Read was acquitted on Wednesday of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death. She was found guilty on a misdemeanor operating under the influence charge and will be on probation for a year.

Read's attorneys argued that she didn't hit and kill John O'Keefe with her car ... but, instead, the friends whose house she left him at in January 2022 killed him then used their law enforcement connections to cover it up.

One juror we talked to clearly agreed with her side -- because he told us he wasn't relying on reasonable doubt -- he straight up thought she was innocent.

The friends -- the Albert family and the McCabe family -- gave an interview on "Nightline" where they flatly denied the accusations and said people were turning them into caricatures.