Karen Read Attorney Alan Jackson Had Doubts About Fair Treatment in Retrial

A day after Karen Read was acquitted of the murder of her Boston cop boyfriend in a Massachusetts retrial, Read's attorney Alan Jackson is revealing he had significant doubt about his client receiving fair treatment under the law ... but he's doubling down that he had no doubt she was innocent.

Jackson went on Howie Carr's podcast Thursday and admitted he was nervous before yesterday's verdict was read ... but he says he doesn't think he'll ever run into another lawyer in his lifetime who's ever won back-to-back murder acquittals!

ICYMI, the murder retrial of Karen Read -- a former finance professor accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, in 2022 -- ended with the jury finding Read not guilty of charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death.

This was the second time she faced trial -- a hung jury prompted a mistrial last year on the same charges ... and prosecutors decided to bring the case against her again, with this retrial beginning in April.

This jury did find her guilty of a single count of OUI -- a misdemeanor Operating Under the Influence ... but Read's getting probation, and no jail time.

The winning attorney affirmed he knew they were going to acquit her for striking John O’Keefe with her SUV ... because it simply didn't happen.

Carr brings up how he thought they were going for "triple jeopardy" after some confusion yesterday ... the jury indicated they'd reached a verdict, then officials announced there wasn't one -- minutes later, they came out and read the not-guilty pronouncements.

Jackson told Carr ... "I was in enormous doubt ... I never doubted what the just result should be, that Karen walks out of that courtroom through the front door, not the back. But did I doubt whether or not I could get a fair trial? About every single minute of every single day. I doubted it significantly."

