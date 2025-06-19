Karen Read Celebrates Trial Victory at Famous Boston Steakhouse

Karen Read celebrated her huge victory in court Wednesday at one of the finest steakhouses in Massachusetts ... she was as happy as a clam -- and so was her dad!

#WATCH: Karen Read celebrates with her team and family at Mastros Ocean Club in Seaport after the not guilty verdict.



“It feels very gratifying, very heartwarming that it’s over.” @7News pic.twitter.com/DRa9Dge0hZ — bella pelletiere (@Bellapell__) June 19, 2025 @Bellapell__

Read showed up last night at Mastro's Ocean Club in the Boston seaport to gnaw on a big juicy steak and other yummy delicacies following her acquittal in her retrial for the 2022 murder of her police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, and two other charges, including motor vehicle manslaughter. But, Read was found guilty on a lesser charge of driving under the influence and handed a sentence of a year on probation.

As Read, her dad and her lawyers arrived at the restaurant, a bunch of journalists gathered outside and began hurling questions at Karen. One of the reporters asked how she was feeling ... and Read cracked a big smile, saying, "Happy. I'm happy, thank you."

Read then turned and began walking into the steakhouse ... another reporter asked if she had any words for the O'Keefe family. Check out her response in the video.

It's similar to what she said on the steps of Norfolk Superior Court after she walked out a free woman yesterday -- all thanks to the 12-person jury in the case.

Karen's dad, William, had a few words for the media outside the celebratory dinner, saying everyone in Karen's camp was "numb" and "happy."

