Karen Read Speaks to Passionate Supporters Outside Courthouse After Acquittal

Play video content CourtTV

Karen Read's acquittal turned the outside of the courthouse into pandemonium ... with her assembled supporters exploding into cheers -- and, Read herself even said a few words.

The Massachusetts woman -- who was just acquitted on second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death -- walked out of the courthouse in Dedham, MA, with her lawyers and father to meet a crowd of chanting, cheering fans screaming for her.

Play video content CourtTV

Read started off by thanking her legal team for keeping her afloat over the last couple years during both of her trials.

She added, “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have. Than I have, and my team.” She's maintained that her police officer boyfriend was killed by several other officers at a house party back in 2022.

Play video content TMZ.com

Karen's father, Bill, also mentioned his daughter's strength and thanked her lawyers, too.

Read was found guilty of just one charge -- operating under the influence, Massachusetts' term for a DUI -- and, she's been sentenced to just one year of probation.

KR was previously tried last year ... but a mistrial was declared when the trial ended with a hung jury. During the trial last year, the jury voted to acquit her on second-degree murder and fleeing the scene -- but deadlocked 9-3 in favor of convicting her on vehicular manslaughter.