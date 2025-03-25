Karen Read Documentarian Will Not Follow Her During Her Retrial

The new Karen Read documentary series -- giving a BTS look at her first trial and her preparation for the retrial in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe -- is blowing up ... but TMZ’s learned they won’t be rolling the cameras for her upcoming retrial.

Director Terry Dunn-Meurer tells TMZ ... "Karen approached us with a compelling desire to share her story, and we believe we captured it thoroughly in 'A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read.' While the second trial will undoubtedly introduce new evidence and fresh faces -- including a new prosecutor and three additional defense attorneys -- the essence of Karen's story remains the same. Therefore, we currently have no plans to film another documentary covering the same ground."

The ID team stopped filming with Karen a few days after the first trial wrapped last summer, catching the aftermath, and then they did follow-ups in August ... but none of those included Karen -- and that's the extent of it.

The 5-part docuseries has pulled in 6.3M viewers since its March 17 release -- and for good reason. It’s gripping stuff, with Karen letting cameras into her Mansfield, Massachusetts home, answering tough questions, and standing firm that the allegations against her just don’t add up.

Prosecutors say Read got into a drunken fight with O’Keefe in 2022, backed up her SUV, hitting him ... and left him to die in a friend’s snow-covered yard.

But, Read’s always maintained she’s innocent -- her team says she was framed, claiming O’Keefe actually got into a brawl with his fellow cops that night, and they just pinned it on her.

Karen’s first trial ended in a mistrial last year … the jury was ready to acquit her on second-degree murder and fleeing the scene but got stuck 9-3 in favor of convicting her on vehicular manslaughter.