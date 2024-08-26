Karen Read Sued For Wrongful Death By Late Cop BF's Family

Karen Read is getting sued by her late BF John O'Keefe’s family ... and the family is also going after the two bars they say overserved her booze before she allegedly struck O'Keefe with her SUV in '22.

TMZ obtained the docs ... John’s brother Paul O'Keefe and other family members just filed a civil suit for wrongful death and emotional distress against Karen ... who’s still staring down a second murder trial after her first ended in a mistrial.

Paul and family claim Read was reckless and ignored the risks after drinking ... adding she allegedly left John -- a Boston police officer -- on the ground to die after hitting him with her SUV in a snowy yard.

The bars C.F. McCarthy’s and Waterfall Bar & Grille are also targeted in the lawsuit ... the family claims the establishments recklessly overserved Read when she was already obviously intoxicated.

The lawsuit comes a month after it was revealed Karen's heading back to criminal court for round 2 ... with Massachusetts Judge Beverly Cannone penciling in January 27, 2025, for her retrial -- this after her first murder trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.