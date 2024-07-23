Karen Read Might Have Been Framed for Her Boyfriend's Murder

Play video content TMZ Studios

Karen Read is the Massachusetts woman accused of her police officer boyfriend's death ... and after a hung jury prompted a mistrial, it's fair to wonder if she was being framed.

TMZ Studios' new series, "Strange & Suspicious," dives into weird and unexplained stories -- and here, we're looking into the possibility Karen is getting blamed for a murder she didn't commit.

Remember ... she's accused of drunkenly running over John O'Keefe.

There's a lot that doesn't add up in Karen's case ... the timeline, for starters, plus what appears to be some staged or planted evidence.

It's also worth noting O'Keefe died in the snow outside a house party full of cops ... and no one leaving the party saw his body lying dead on the snowy front lawn.

There's also some big divergences between what Karen says happened after she dropped John off at the party, and what folks inside the home say ... and his injuries don't seem totally consistent with a fatal car crash.

Remember ... the jury voted unanimously to find Karen not guilty on the murder charge and the charge of leaving the scene causing injury and death ... votes the judge did not read aloud in court.

Karen's heading back to court for a second murder trial after the first ended in a mistrial following a hung jury ... and in the meantime, we examine all the ways she might be getting framed in "Strange & Suspicious."

