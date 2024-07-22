Serial Killers Gravitate Toward Long-Haul Trucking

Play video content TMZ Studios

Serial killers limit the risk of capture by drifting from place to place and killing utter strangers ... so, what better profession to join than long-haul truck driving?

TMZ Studios' new show "Strange & Suspicious" dives into weird and sinister stories ... and, this time the team's breaking down the attraction of truck driving to those who hunt their fellow humans.

The "Strange & Suspicious" squad discusses the more than 400 murders authorities believe have been committed by truckers in the U.S.A. ... pointing out prostitute subculture and mental health issues truckers face contribute to the urge to kill for the predisposed.

Many serial killers are simply looking for a way to get away with murder, according to members of the 'S & S' crew ... and, the constant movement across long distances provides the cover some are looking for.

Think of it this way ... a trucker could kill someone in one state, drive their body a thousand miles away and dump them on the side of the road -- and, it'd be near impossible to connect them.

A lack of communication between law enforcement in different jurisdictions helps the killers a ton ... allowing them to keep killing so long as they keep moving.