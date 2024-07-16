Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Case Begs the Question of Possible Police Cover-Up

Play video content TMZ Studios

The alleged Gilgo Beach killer has been charged with the deaths of 6 people -- but many believe the body count is way higher, which begs the question of a possible police coverup.

TMZ Studios' new series, "Strange & Suspicious," dives into weird and unexplained stories -- and here, we’re looking into whether cops may have swept things under the rug in the years-long case ... especially since human remains of 11 different people were found in the area between 1993-2011.

The team dives deep into this ... noting Rex Heuermann also owned places in South Carolina and Las Vegas, the latter being a hot spot for sex workers -- exactly the kind of victims he's accused of killing. So, the fact he allegedly murdered only 6 victims on Long Island doesn't hold up, at least that's how some of the 'S & S' crew feel.

There's certainly something that feels fishy ... especially after you hear the account of Dave Schaller -- the roommate of one of the victims, Amber Lynn Costello.

He says Amber called him saying a guy wouldn’t take "no" for an answer and was trying to sexually assault her. When he rushed back home, he says he came face to face with Rex. An alleged scuffle broke out, and he claims Rex then jumped in his car and took off.

Dave goes on to say when Amber later went missing, he felt he knew exactly who it was and what vehicle he was driving, but says cops never followed up on it.

BTW, that all went down in 2011 ... and Rex wasn't arrested until July 2023.

Let’s also not forget ex-Police Chief James Burke, who originally investigated the case -- he got busted for police corruption and ended up serving time in prison. So, the 'S&S' crew openly wonders did his behavior possibly help keep Rex off the hook???

