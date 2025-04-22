Karen Read Slays in Killer Look as Retrial for Boston Cop Boyfriend's Murder Begins

Karen Read’s stepping into her retrial for Boston cop John O'Keefe’s murder like a woman on a mission -- and she’s making sure everyone knows she’s ready to fight in round 2.

As you can see, Karen walked into the courthouse in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday with all the glam and confidence -- flawless makeup, a perfect blowout, and strutting in a sleek black outfit.

Karen walked in with her team looking totally self-assured -- and it seems like she's feeling way more prepared this time around.

As you know, KR’s first trial ended in a mistrial last year -- the jury was ready to acquit her on second-degree murder and fleeing the scene, but got stuck 9-3 on vehicular manslaughter. But, from the look of her today, she’s definitely ready to shut this down for good!

Opening statements set the stage Tuesday over Karen's alleged role in O'Keefe's 2022 death -- with her defense attorney Alan Jackson claiming there's evidence proving O'Keefe wasn’t hit by a car.

Prosecutors are sticking to their story -- claiming Karen got into a drunken fight with O'Keefe in '22, backed up her SUV, hit him, and then left him to die in a friend's snow-covered yard.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan is zeroing in on a broken taillight on Read’s Lexus SUV, calling it a key piece of evidence in the case.

