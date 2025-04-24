Karen Read Witness Admits Key Part of Her Grand Jury Testimony Was Bogus

Play video content

Shocking moment in the Karen Read retrial ... with her defense team getting one of the prosecution's key witnesses to admit a major part of her testimony to the grand jury that indicted Read wasn't true at all.

The bombshell admission happened Wednesday in court, when Kerry Roberts was getting cross-examined by Read's legal team.

Roberts, a close friend of late Boston police officer John O'Keefe, admitted she did NOT hear Read ask Jennifer McCabe to search Google about hypothermia on the morning the three women found O'Keefe dead in the snow.

Video from the trial shows Roberts getting grilled on the stand ... and the exchange is intense.

Roberts previously told a grand jury that she heard Read ask McCabe to do a web search for hypothermia and dying in the cold ... but now Roberts admits "I did not hear her ask that."

Read's defense claims cops in Massachusetts are framing her for her boyfriend O'Keefe's 2022 death. O'Keefe was found dead in the front yard of a friend's house after a night of intense drinking among the group. Prosecutors allege Read intentionally struck and killed him with her SUV before leaving the scene.

Roberts told Read's attorneys Wednesday she did not intentionally lie to the grand jury, she only misinterpreted a question.