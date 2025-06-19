Karen Read Documentarian Has No Plans to Cover Her Now Trial Is Over

The Karen Read documentary series -- which provided a BTS look at her first trial, and her preparation for the retrial for the murder of her Boston cop boyfriend -- was a big hit ... but TMZ's learned the creators won't be rolling the cameras on her life after acquittal.

Terry Dunn Meurer, who directed "A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read," tells TMZ ... her team has NO plans to follow Karen after the trial. Terry believes Karen's story has been told.

Terry tells us her documentary series will get a small update now that Karen's been found not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe ... a text update card will be added to the end of Episode 5, explaining what happened during the trial and the jury verdict this week.

Terry's team only covered Karen's first trial -- not her retrial -- and Terry explained that was because the essence of Karen's story was the same for both.

Karen's got a bunch of supporters nationwide who would presumably be interested in fresh content ... but it sounds like it won't be coming from Terry.

Play video content CourtTV