John O'Keefe's Friends 'Dehumanized' by Conspiracy Theory in Karen Read Retrial

Karen Read's acquittal on murder and manslaughter charges caused uproarious applause in the streets ... but, two Massachusetts families aren't cheering -- because the public scrutiny from this retrial has "dehumanized" them.

The Albert family and the McCabe family -- friends of deceased Boston cop John O'Keefe, who Read's attorneys painted as murderers in the alternate theory they presented during trial -- sat down for an interview on "Nightline" ... their first public interview since O'Keefe was killed in January 2022.

In the interview, Christopher Albert said the five of them -- his brother Brian Albert, sister-in-law Nicole Albert, her sister Jennifer McCabe, and Jennifer's husband Matt McCabe -- have been turned into caricatures ... big bad villains instead of real people.

The five family members say they're called murderers in their own community on a daily basis ... adding many of their friends have been blasted for supporting "cop killers."

Matt says they're finally speaking out now after the verdict because they tried to take the high road and allow the legal system to bring justice.

Brian -- a retired police sergeant -- also lays out how many people it might take to cover up a crime of this proportion ... adding he doesn't know why anyone bought the defense's theory.

We spoke with Jason -- AKA Juror No. 4 from the trial -- on "TMZ Live" yesterday ... and, he said it wasn't even reasonable doubt that convinced him to vote not guilty. He says he doesn't think Karen hit anyone with her car.

As for who he thought may have killed John, Jason said he doesn't know ... but, a whole lot of people think it was the McCabes and the Alberts.

