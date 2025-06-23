Karen Read Supporters Harass O'Keefe Family Post Verdict, Woman Dances Outside Home

Play video content

John O'Keefe’s family says they’ve continued to be harassed by Karen Read supporters ever since her acquittal last week on second-degree murder and manslaughter while under the influence ... TMZ can reveal.

Sources close to the O'Keefe family tell TMZ ... Read’s supporters have been driving by the family’s home in Canton, MA -- where John’s parents and the niece and nephew he was raising still live -- snapping photos, leaving things at the door and, in one case, even busting out a celebratory dance.

As you can see, the woman was caught on security footage dancing in the street right outside the O’Keefe home early Monday morning -- bold move, to say the least.

The family just wants to be left alone -- but since everyone knows where they live, it’s been nonstop. People are showing up, dropping stuff at their door, and making a tough situation even worse.

We’re told the family’s been calling the cops, but folks ignoring the 'No Trespassing' signs are usually long gone by the time police show up.

We are told a neighbor of the O'Keefe's filed a police report today regarding the dancing women -- we reached out to Canton PD to confirm, but so far, no word back.