Karen Read's Controversial SUV Sold Ahead of Scheduled Auction

Karen Read's infamous SUV -- the one she was accused of using to kill her Boston cop boyfriend -- didn't even make it to bidding ... 'cause someone swooped in with an offer before the auction could officially kick off.

The Lexus was set to go up for auction at Manzi Appraisers in Woburn, Mass. ... where bidders had to prove they had at least $20K in the bank just to register.

A few people showed up ready to throw their hats in the ring -- including two spotted holding bidding signs -- but the whole thing was abruptly halted after an outside group made an offer behind the scenes.

Now, the SUV's owner and the mystery buyers are negotiating the final deal ... with proceeds expected to go toward Read's defense fund.