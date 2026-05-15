Trump's Financial Transactions Revealed, at Least $220 Million in First Quarter

President Donald Trump made at least $220 million in financial transactions in the first three months of the year ... including purchases in huge tech and media companies.

In the media world, Trump bought at least $1.08 million in securities in Comcast, $571K in Netflix, $364K in Disney, $45K in Fox Corp., $30K in Warner Bros. Discovery, and $15K in Paramount Skydance ... according to two new financial disclosure forms released Thursday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

He also sold securities in some of those same media groups ... including $1.3 million in Netflix, $1.1 million in Disney, and $30K in Fox Corp.

On the tech front, Trump reported sales between $5M and $25M of Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft securities ... plus purchases of between $1M and $5M of Apple and Nvidia securities.

Trump also bought securities in Bank of America, Broadcom, Goldman Sachs, and Oracle ... and he made some trades involving municipal bonds. Talk about a diverse portfolio!!!

This is just a taste of Trump's financial transactions ... in the coming months there should be filings disclosing business assets and income.