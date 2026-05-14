FBI Chief Kash Patel Went for 'VIP Snorkel' in Off-Limits Area on Hawaii Work Trip

Kash Patel went to Hawaii last year for what the FBI said was a work trip and definitely not a vacation ... though unless he was checking on the FBI office underwater, it's hard to say why he needed to go snorkeling.

According to the Associated Press ... new emails show government officials referring to a "VIP snorkel" on an exclusive excursion near the U.S.S. Arizona -- the ship sunk during Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Snorkeling and diving are generally not permitted near the wreckage of the battleship ... but the U.S. Navy and National Park Service have allowed some visiting dignitaries to dive around the site.

The National Park Service said it had nothing to do with Patel's outing ... but a Navy spokesperson confirmed the swim -- though she wouldn't comment on which party initiated the dive.

The FBI was clear last year ... while Patel did stop in Hawaii on his way back from a national security engagement in Australia and New Zealand, the trip was all business -- no pleasure.

The federal agency failed to mention the snorkeling excursion ... and refused to comment on it when asked by the AP.

Play video content Video: FBI Director Kash Patel Erupts After Senator Raises Alcohol Allegation

Patel's caught a ton of flak for mixing business and pleasure on his trips ... like when he partied with the U.S. men's hockey team after they won gold at the Winter Olympics. Patel said the trip was “purposely planned” in connection with a cybersecurity investigation involving Italian authorities.

In addition, Kash has had to defend himself from allegations that alcohol has negatively affected his performance as FBI director.