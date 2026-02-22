FBI Director Kash Patel Parties With U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey Team After Gold Medal Win

FBI director Kash Patel really let loose with the USA Men's Olympic hockey team Sunday ... he was seen partying with the newly minted gold medalists in the locker room after their big win.

Check out the video ... Patel -- who plays a bit of hockey himself -- is absolutely euphoric, appearing to chug part of a beer and christening the players around him with what was left.

One player even drapes a gold medal around Patel's neck while he's completely beside himself with joy.

While Patel's time in Italy was full of fun, the good times may come to a crashing halt when he gets back home.

The U.S. is bracing for a potential attack on Iran which could inspire threats stateside ... not to mention the investigation into the killing of a would-be intruder at Mar-a-Lago and the ongoing Nancy Guthrie investigation.