Tom Brady, Jason Kelce In Attendance As U.S. Women's Hockey Wins Gold Medal

The United States Women's hockey team just took down Team Canada to take home the gold medal in the 2026 Winter Olympics ... and there were plenty of stars in the stands to take in the action as the Red, White and Blue came back to win a thriller!

Tons of stars, including Tom Brady and Jason Kelce flocked to the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena in Milan to watch the gold medal game, a rematch of the preliminary-round matchup between the neighboring countries, which the U.S. won 5-0.

Jason -- a big supporter of Team USA's Leila Edwards -- along with Kylie Kelce watched on as the Cleveland Heights native helped guide the Stars and Stripes to victory ... with JK rocking the custom jerseys Edwards gifted to them on his wifes podcast.

Mark Messier, Mike Eruzione, Seth Meyers and Billie Jean King were also in the house, in addition to the GOAT.

The celebs came through to support USA Women's Hockey in their gold medal game.



📺: Peacock and USA pic.twitter.com/xtyHJ1aTgd @NBCSports

It was an exciting contest between the two sides. Canada jumped out to a 1-0 lead with 54 seconds left to go in the second period. They would hold that lead until two minutes left in the third period, when Hilary Knight tied it up at one.

Cheering on the incredible talent in the Women's Hockey Gold Medal Game with some friends who know a thing or two about sports.#Olympics2026 @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/8SEkKamD0e @BillieJeanKing

Once overtime began ... the U.S. only needed four minutes to score the game-winning goal -- with Megan Keller finding the back of the net to seal the deal.