Madonna Surprises Skater Amber Glenn With Video Message At Winter Olympics

Here's a moment Amber Glenn will never forget ... the Team USA figure skater was surprised at the Winter Olympics by a personal video message from her inspiration, Madonna, and it was awesome!

Glenn, 26, got eyes on the clip on Tuesday, ahead of the women's singles event short program at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, where she's scheduled to take the ice alongside Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito, the trio famously known as the "Blade Angels".

The message comes after Glenn skated to Madonna's global hit, "Like a Prayer." Her on-ice wardrobe is also influenced by the "Queen of Pop."

"I just watched you dance to my song, 'Like A Prayer,' and I have to tell you I was blown away by it," Madonna said.

"You are an incredible skate. So strong, so beautiful, so brave. I can't imagine that you would not win, so I just want to say good luck. Go get that gold!"

Glenn was in complete shock, but managed to express gratitude towards Madonna for the heartfelt praise.

"Thank you for supporting athletes and their artistic ventures," Glenn said.