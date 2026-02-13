Thousands Of Free Condoms at Winter Olympics Gone Within Three Days

Supplies have run bone dry at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and we're not talking skis or snowboards ... 'cause the free condoms doled out to athletes are reportedly gone!

An anonymous athlete told Italian news outlet La Stampa that all the condoms in Northern Italy's Olympic Village were snatched up in just 72 hours.

The athlete did say the suppliers "promised us more will arrive, but who knows when."

Competitors were provided fewer than 10,000 rubbers, compared to the Paris Games ... when they were given over 300k.

The difference might partly be due to the number of athletes -- the Winter Games are hosting under 3,000 participants -- compared to 10,500 at the Paris Olympics.

Remember in 2024, Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas showed off her welcome-condom package at her Olympic Village room at the Paris Games.

They displayed funny messages, including "No need to be a gold medalist to wear it!"