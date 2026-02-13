Maxim Naumov Skates With ‘No Regrets’ One Year After Family Tragedy

Maxim Naumov's Olympic debut has come and gone ... and while he won't be leaving Milan with any hardware, he says he's proud of himself for making "the dreams that my family and I had into a reality."

Naumov spoke with a reporter after his final run in the free skating competition on Friday ... and while he acknowledged some mistakes in his routine, the 24-year-old was happy he left it all out on the ice.

"Truly, with no regrets," Naumov said.

Of course, his time at the Olympics meant more than most, as it came over a year after his parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, were among the 67 people killed when a passenger plane and an army helicopter collided over the Potomac River.

When asked what he believes his parents would say to him today ... he joked that his dad would be talking about how he could improve his routine for next time -- but he simply hopes he made them proud.

"I hope they would say that we love you, we're proud of you, and the strength that you put out means a lot to us as a family," he said.

"As long as you try your best and don't hold back and have no regrets, then it's all gonna be okay."

Naumov kicked his Olympic debut off with a powerful tribute to his parents -- bringing out a photo of him and his parents on the ice when he was a baby.