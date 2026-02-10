Maxim Naumov Honors Late Parents Following Winter Olympics Debut

Maxim Naumov turned his Olympic debut into a powerful tribute … honoring his late parents while competing on the biggest stage of his life.

The 24-year-old Team USA figure skater finally lived out the dream he once shared with his mom and dad -- stepping onto Olympic ice on Tuesday while carrying their memory with him every step of the way.

Naumov arrived at the Olympics with far more on his shoulders than just medals and scores nearly a year after losing his parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova. They were among 67 people who lost their lives when a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air with an American Airlines jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025.

And he delivered.

Naumov skated with emotion and precision in his Olympic short program, posting a season-best 85.65 -- then brought a photo of his parents into the kiss-and-cry … the same picture of him stepping onto the ice as a baby that’s followed him throughout the season.

Those close to the skating world say the Olympics represented the ultimate shared goal for the Naumov family -- one Maxim never imagined reaching without his parents by his side.

After earning his Olympic spot at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Naumov made it clear that resilience has been his driving force through grief, pressure and doubt.

“What if -- despite everything that happened -- I can still go out there and do it?” he said earlier this season, explaining the mindset that carried him all the way to the Games.