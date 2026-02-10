Olympian Admits to Cheating on GF on Live TV After Winning Medal

Well, this is certainly an Olympics cheating scandal no one saw coming -- Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid won his first medal at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games -- and confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after one of the biggest accomplishments of his career!!

We're serious -- it happened after SHL won the bronze in the 20km individual biathlon on Tuesday ... when he opened up on his personal life.

As he began to discuss the amazing accomplishment with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Laegreid was suddenly overcome with emotion -- and it wasn't because of the medal.

"There is someone I wanted to share this with who might not be watching today," Laegreid said.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and was unfaithful, and I told her about it a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life."

Så ikke helt denne komme. Tidenes mest absurde medaljeintervju. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/fFwJ1B0vCO — Daniel Vassbund (@Smoothedan) February 10, 2026 @Smoothedan

Laegreid added, "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her."

"Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her."

Laegreid's bronze on Tuesday is his second overall Olympic medal, adding to his 2022 relay gold. He's also a six-time Biathlon World Champion.